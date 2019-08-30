Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Entegris makes up about 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Entegris were worth $25,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $996,670.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,984.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 208,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,366. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.87. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.02 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

