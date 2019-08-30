Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.32% of Federal Signal worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 78,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard R. Mudge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,449,681.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,775. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

