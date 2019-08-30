Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,215,000 after purchasing an additional 543,469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after purchasing an additional 439,953 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,049,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 280,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,106,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $441,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,676 shares of company stock worth $3,295,272 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $228.02 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.79. 9,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,212. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.96.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

