Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 565,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBI. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 72.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 1,137.4% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 238,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 219,300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 46.8% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 5,667.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. 38,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 113.87%. The company had revenue of $860.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

PBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

