Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Panoramic Resources Ltd (ASX:PAN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.33. Panoramic Resources shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 513,708 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.20. The stock has a market cap of $185.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.37.

Panoramic Resources Company Profile (ASX:PAN)

Panoramic Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It operates through five segments: Nickel, Gold, Platinum Group Metals, Australian Exploration, and Overseas Exploration. It holds interests in the Savannah nickel project in Western Australia; and the Gum Creek gold project located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.

