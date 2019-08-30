PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.39

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $10.89. PANDORA A /S/S shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 14,088 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

PANDORA A /S/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

