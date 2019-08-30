Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.85, approximately 7,160,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 2,569,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,805,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,950,000 after purchasing an additional 538,363 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,470,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,708,000 after purchasing an additional 829,417 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,459,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 15.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,902,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

