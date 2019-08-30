PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth $13,303,000. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth $6,651,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $5,350,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 145,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. 42,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,645. The company has a market cap of $953.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.28 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 44.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Ewald acquired 27,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $500,465.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.