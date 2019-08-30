PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.64. 88,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,587,385. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.