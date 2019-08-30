PAC Global Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $7,477.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006678 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 148.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, YoBit, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

