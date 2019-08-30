P2P Global Network (P2PX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

P2P Global Network (CURRENCY:P2PX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, P2P Global Network has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. P2P Global Network has a total market cap of $18,444.00 and approximately $4,291.00 worth of P2P Global Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One P2P Global Network token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00067369 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00323507 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010527 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007511 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001297 BTC.

P2P Global Network (CRYPTO:P2PX) is a token. P2P Global Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,365,608 tokens. P2P Global Network’s official website is www.p2pglobal.io . The Reddit community for P2P Global Network is /r/p2pglobalnetworkio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . P2P Global Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

P2P Global Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Global Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire P2P Global Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase P2P Global Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

