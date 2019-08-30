Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 156,143 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,225,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,506. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.