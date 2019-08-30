Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) Insider Robert Hubbard Acquires 25,000 Shares

Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) insider Robert Hubbard acquired 25,000 shares of Orocobre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$56,350.00 ($39,964.54).
Orocobre Limited has a 12-month low of A$2.34 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of A$5.05 ($3.58). The firm has a market cap of $643.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.73 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.20.
Orocobre Company Profile
