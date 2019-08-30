Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) Insider Robert Hubbard Acquires 25,000 Shares

Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) insider Robert Hubbard acquired 25,000 shares of Orocobre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$56,350.00 ($39,964.54).

Orocobre Limited has a 12-month low of A$2.34 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of A$5.05 ($3.58). The firm has a market cap of $643.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.73 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.20.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

