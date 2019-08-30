OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,200 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 511,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,495. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

