On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Short Interest Up 8.4% in August

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,100 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 2,297,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDK. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in On Deck Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 1,079.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

ONDK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that On Deck Capital will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded On Deck Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

