OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 20,899 Shares of Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,899 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Connecticut Water Service worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service in the second quarter worth about $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTWS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.07. 580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.23 million, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Connecticut Water Service Inc has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Connecticut Water Service Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Connecticut Water Service’s payout ratio is currently 57.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTWS. BidaskClub upgraded Connecticut Water Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Connecticut Water Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

