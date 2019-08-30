OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 752.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,416,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,464 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,686,111 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $170,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,559 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,537,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $473,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,486,713 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $157,633,000 after purchasing an additional 934,584 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 581,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $161,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $476,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $27,820.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,777 shares of company stock worth $2,760,286. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

