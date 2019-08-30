OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in J M Smucker by 10.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,223,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,540,000 after purchasing an additional 400,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2,339.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 20.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $85,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $457,363. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SJM traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.82. 475,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,926. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.76.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.