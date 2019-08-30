OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1,786.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 141,100 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. 5,915,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,354,434. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $127,758.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.