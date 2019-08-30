OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 90,700 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1,619.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,778,000 after buying an additional 123,410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $4,990,806.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,788 shares of company stock worth $13,624,612. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

