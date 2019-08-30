OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 36,312 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 672.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19,447.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,156 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 28.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,065,000 after purchasing an additional 271,301 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,196,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,529,000 after purchasing an additional 325,404 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.83.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.71. 829,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,065. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

