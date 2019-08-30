OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 106,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 35.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,886,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

