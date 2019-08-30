OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 165,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

VZ stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $230,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.