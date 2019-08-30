Olympus Labs (MOT) Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. Olympus Labs has a market cap of $182,432.00 and $1,735.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Olympus Labs has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar. One Olympus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Kyber Network, OKEx and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Olympus Labs alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00041173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.96 or 0.04902272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Olympus Labs Profile

Olympus Labs (CRYPTO:MOT) is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc . The official website for Olympus Labs is olympuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bibox, FCoin, IDEX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olympus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Olympus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olympus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.