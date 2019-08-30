OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC lessened its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 163,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 157,941 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 26.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 746,111 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 154,764 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 182.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 213,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 137,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 128,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.16. 11,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.38 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

