Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an underweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.61 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.48.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $224,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,286.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 114,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

