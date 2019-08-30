NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NVE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.80. 351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,100. The company has a market cap of $316.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.37. NVE has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.48.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 55.22% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

In related news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $83,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NVE by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVE by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NVE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NVE by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NVE by 49,850.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

