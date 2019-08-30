Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,731 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEA. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 7,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,938. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

