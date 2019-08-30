Nuggets (NUG) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Nuggets has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $849,907.00 and $1,469.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00232390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091226 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

