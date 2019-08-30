NPER (NPER) One Day Volume Tops $25,961.00

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. NPER has a total market cap of $200,708.00 and approximately $25,961.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Coinrail, DDEX and Bibox. In the last week, NPER has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007529 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001820 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000479 BTC.

NPER Token Profile

NPER uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 218,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,927,451 tokens. The official website for NPER is nper.io/En . The official message board for NPER is medium.com/@NPERproject . NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NPER

NPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

