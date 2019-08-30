Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $90.67 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,098,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,666,000. KeyCorp accounts for 0.4% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 50.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 285,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254,950. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $34.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

