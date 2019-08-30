Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $39.89 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,894,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 9,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Edwardsville boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 7,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

TRGP traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $36.11. 2,891,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,865. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.55 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.41.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

