Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 3,361 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.15% of New Relic worth $59,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300,484 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 723,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,621,000 after purchasing an additional 267,840 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,907. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -184.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $113.34.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. First Analysis downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on New Relic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on New Relic from $125.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other New Relic news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $252,631.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,736.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,905,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,904 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,947 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

