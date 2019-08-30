Noir Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Noir has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $219,220.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00232521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.01337494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,122,925 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.