NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,023,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,040 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for approximately 9.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 1.08% of NiSource worth $115,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 74,548 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $29.56. 55,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,129. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $30.34.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,242.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 22,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $659,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,863,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.32.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

