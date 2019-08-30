NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

NexJ Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $0.84. NexJ Systems shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.75.

About NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

