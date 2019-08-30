Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Up 6.3%

Newmark Security PLC (LON:NWT)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01), 502,553 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 732% from the average session volume of 60,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88.

About Newmark Security (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and supplies products and services for the security of assets and personnel. It operates in two segments, Electronic and Asset Protection. The Electronic segment designs, manufactures, and distributes access-control systems comprising hardware and software for security installation companies; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems for value-added resellers.

