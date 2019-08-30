NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) Short Interest Update

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,493,800 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 1,307,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NewLink Genetics stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 180,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,706. NewLink Genetics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 34.44% and a negative net margin of 6,587.56%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NewLink Genetics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

