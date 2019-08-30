New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.88

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and traded as low as $30.24. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 1,175 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.31. The stock has a market cap of $495.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. New Look Vision Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

