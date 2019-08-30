New Century AIM VCT2 (LON:NCA2) Trading 21.3% Higher

New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2)’s stock price traded up 21.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.10 ($0.67).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.85.

About New Century AIM VCT2 (LON:NCA2)

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

