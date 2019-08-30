NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.12

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 180406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.98 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $134,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,705.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $66,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,963.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Boston Partners raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

