Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $52,621,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura cut their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.28. 3,166,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,203. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

