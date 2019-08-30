Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. ValuEngine upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen set a $82.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cfra set a $35.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $842,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,070,354.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,553,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,247. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 52,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2,708.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 401.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 607,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.09 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

