Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $203,442.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00005815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Kucoin and Binance. During the last week, Neblio has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030737 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013371 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001008 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,499,649 coins and its circulating supply is 14,814,326 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Binance, Cryptopia, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

