NavCoin Reaches Market Cap of $7.03 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $60,314.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NavCoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, cfinex, Poloniex and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004112 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000499 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00070770 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,066,814 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, cfinex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.