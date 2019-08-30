Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.38

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 1371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $7,842,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $35,152.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,286,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,895,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 398,261 shares of company stock worth $12,516,321. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Natera by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 513,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 200,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

