Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Trading Down 13.7%

Shares of Nascent Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:NBIO) traded down 13.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO)

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

