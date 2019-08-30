NANJCOIN (NANJ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,483.00

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. One NANJCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $4,483.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00233379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.01349678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00092285 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021219 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

