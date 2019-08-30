Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Hits $9.82 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00006959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and $1,302.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,595.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.48 or 0.02935092 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00726322 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, C-Patex, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Altcoin Trader, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, YoBit, WEX, Poloniex and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

