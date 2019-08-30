MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,345,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 506% from the previous session’s volume of 552,246 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $14.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGN. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of MSG Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $168.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MSG Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,068,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in MSG Networks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MSG Networks by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 72,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,689,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in MSG Networks by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

