MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,345,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 506% from the previous session’s volume of 552,246 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $14.32.
Several brokerages recently commented on MSGN. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of MSG Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.
The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MSG Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,068,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in MSG Networks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MSG Networks by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 72,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,689,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in MSG Networks by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.
Read More: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.